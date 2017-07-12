FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2017 / 3:54 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Guangdong Zhengye Technology sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up 303.56 pct to 333.56 pct

1 Min Read

July 12(Reuters) - Guangdong Zhengye Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 303.56 percent to 333.56 percent, or to be 80.5 million yuan to 86.5 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 19.9 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are enhanced smart equipment and new material technology and expanded sales scale of lithium battery business as well as contribution from subsidiaries

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/62Bz5F

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

