BRIEF-Guanghe Landscape Culture Communication units to acquire stake in three firms

Nov 22(Reuters) - Guanghe Landscape Culture Communication Co Ltd Shanxi

* Says co’s Shenzhen-based trade unit plans to acquire 100 percent stake in a Shanghai-based firm to develop commercial factoring and finance lease business, at the price of 800,000 yuan

* Says co’s unit plans to acquire 100 percent stake in two Hong Kong-based firms from REDLUCK GLOBAL LIMTED, at the price of 250,000 yuan, to develop commercial factoring and finance lease business

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XifW2o; goo.gl/jWYV54

