March 14 (Reuters) - Guanghui Energy Co Ltd:

* SAYS TO PLACE SHARES AT 2.55 YUAN PER SHARE, RAISING UP TO 4.0 BILLION YUAN ($633.65 million)

* SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT BETWEEN MARCH 20 AND MARCH 27, TO RESUME ON MARCH 28 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2FDxPR1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3126 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)