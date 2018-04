April 10 (Reuters) - Guanghui Energy Co Ltd:

* SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 218.8 PERCENT Y/Y AT 655.4 MILLION YUAN ($104.28 million)

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY 60 PERCENT STAKE IN ENERGY DEVELOPMENT FIRM FOR 1.8 BILLION YUAN FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

* SAYS IT GETS SECURITIES REGULATOR APPROVAL TO ISSUE UP TO 2.0 BILLION YUAN BONDS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2v1XAtB; bit.ly/2qkiWO7; bit.ly/2ql6Y64 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2853 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)