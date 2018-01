Jan 15 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd :

* NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY RMB3,350 MILLION TO RMB4,570 MILLION AND BY 55% TO 75% FOR FY 2017

* EXPECTED RESULT‍ DUE TO GROWTH OF PRINCIPAL BUSINESS OF CO​