April 25 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT, JAPAN’S AISIN AW CO LTD AGREE TO INVEST $350 MILLION IN AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION PROJECT

* SAYS IT, AISIN AW WILL SET UP JV WITH REGISTERED CAPITAL AT $117 MILLION Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2JmQwtK