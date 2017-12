Dec 27 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT AND UNIT PLAN TO SET UP NEW ENERGY CAR COMPANY WITH PARTNERS ON PROJECTS WITH INVESTMENT OF 1.28 BILLION YUAN ($195.30 million)

* SAYS BOARD APPROVES GAC TOYOTA ENGINE'S ENGINE PROJECT WITH INVESTMENT OF $161.4 MILLION Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2DmbtCi Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5540 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)