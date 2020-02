Feb 17 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT WAIVES AVIATION BUSINESS CHARGES FROM JAN 24 FOR ELIGIBLE EPIDEMIC PREVENTION AND CONTROL FLIGHTS

* SAYS GROUND SERVICE FEE WILL BE EXEMPTED FOR EPIDEMIC PREVENTION AND CONTROL MISSION FLIGHTS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2UWUceM Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)