April 26 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd:

* QTRLY INCOME FROM OPERATIONS RMB 6.91 BILLION VERSUS RMB5.29 BILLION

* QTRLY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS RMB905.2 MILLION VERSUS RMB484.7 MILLION