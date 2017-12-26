BRIEF-Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings says result of arbitration

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it received arbitral awards regarding arbitration filed by the co against GOLDEN FORCE PHARMACY LIMITED, from South China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission

* According to the result of arbitration, GOLDEN FORCE PHARMACY LIMITED will transfer 98.4 million shares(48 percent stake) of Guangzhou Wanglaoji Pharmaceutical Company Limited to the co, at the price of 3.75 yuan per share, for 368.9 million yuan in total

* Says GOLDEN FORCE PHARMACY LIMITED will bear partial arbitration fees and other fees

