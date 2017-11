Nov 29 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd:

* ‍CO EXPECTS THAT TRADING IN A SHARES WILL BE SUSPENDED FOR NOT MORE THAN ONE MONTH FROM 30 NOVEMBER 2017​

* ‍EXPECTS IT WON'T BE ABLE TO DISCLOSE PRELIMINARY SCHEME OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY 30 NOVEMBER 2017 AS SCHEDULED​