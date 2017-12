Dec 26(Reuters) - Guangzhou Boji Medical & Biotechnological Co Ltd

* Says co and a Changzhou-based biotech firm plan to transfer all rights of a patent (No. ZL 201410401604.7), regarding novel 2-(2, 4, 5-subsituted aniline) pyrimidine derivatives and use, in mainland China to a Zhejiang-based pharmaceutical firm, for 90 million yuan in total

