March 29 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Echom Sci & Tech Co Ltd :

* SAYS UNIT PLANS TO SIGN DEBT-FOR-EQUITY AGREEMENT WITH LESHI’S NEW LESHI ZHIXIN

* SAYS UNIT WILL OWN 2.4 PERCENT STAKE IN NEW LESHI ZHIXIN AFTER CONVERTING 240 MILLION YUAN ($38.18 million) WORTH OF OVERDUE CLAIMS INTO EQUITIES Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Gl7M5q; bit.ly/2GVqRIO Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2862 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)