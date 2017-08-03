FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2017 / 12:04 PM / 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Guangzhou industry investment fund adjusts plan to buy 7.3 pct stake in Shanghai AJ Group

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Shanghai AJ Group Co Ltd :

* Says Guangzhou industry investment fund management adjusts plan to buy 104.9 million shares instead of 431.1 million shares in the company, representing 7.3 percent total issued share capital, at 18.0 yuan per share in tender offer * Says the Guangzhou industry investment fund and parties acting in concert will hold up to 12.3 percent stake in the company upon the expiration of the term of takeover offer

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/n8k7qM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

