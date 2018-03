March 19 (Reuters) - Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd :

* ‍PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.77 PER SHARE​

* FY REVENUE FROM SALES OF PROPERTY INCREASED BY 9% TO RMB53.71 BILLION

* RAISED CONTRACTED SALES TARGET IN 2018 BY ABOUT 60% TO ABOVE RMB130 BILLION​