BRIEF-Guangzhou Shiyuan Electronic's 2017 Net Profit Down, Revises Bonds Issue

April 15 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Shiyuan Electronic Technology Co Ltd:

* SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT DOWN 6.9 PERCENT Y/Y AT 691.1 MILLION YUAN ($110.18 million)

* SAYS IT REVISES BOND ISSUE PLAN, TO ISSUE CONVERTIBLE BONDS WORTH UP TO 941.8 MILLION YUAN

* SAYS BOARD APPROVES UNIT'S CAPITAL TO INCREASE TO 200 MILLION YUAN FROM 30 MILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2H3FMnC; bit.ly/2GZs05c; bit.ly/2HpiBTT Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2725 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)