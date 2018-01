Jan 30(Reuters) - Guangzhou SiE Consulting Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2017 net profit to increase by 15.85 percent to 28.05 percent, or to be 95 million yuan to 105 million yuan

* Says FY 2016 net profit was 82.0 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are enhanced deliverability and operation efficiency as well as improved main business Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mhGJkW Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)