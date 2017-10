Oct 25 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Yuexiu Financial Holdings Group Co Ltd

* Says it cuts share issue size to 528.0 million yuan ($79.48 million) from 2.8 billion yuan

* Says it plans to request securities regulator to resume review of its asset restructuring application

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gACGrg; bit.ly/2yKM0kx

(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)