#Market News
July 19, 2017 / 9:16 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Guaranty Bancorp Q2 EPS $0.36, to buy Castle Rock Bank Holding co

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Guaranty Bancorp

* Guaranty bancorp announces second consecutive quarter of record net income and the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Castle Rock Bank Holding Company

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Guaranty Bancorp says net interest income increased $9.7 million, or 48.8% in q2 2017, compared to same quarter in 2016

* Guaranty Bancorp -castle rock bank will be merged into guaranty bank and trust and all castle rock bank branches will operate under guaranty bank and trust name

* Guaranty Bancorp -expects transaction to be $0.04 accretive to earnings per share in 2018 and have an internal rate of return in excess of 19% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

