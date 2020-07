July 8 (Reuters) - Guardant Health Inc:

* GUARDANT HEALTH ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP LIQUID BIOPSY COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC

* GUARDANT HEALTH - TO PURSUE REGULATORY APPROVAL AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF GUARDANT360 CDX AS A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR AMIVANTAMAB

* GUARDANT HEALTH INC - AGREEMENT COVERS UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AND EUROPE