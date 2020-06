June 1 (Reuters) - Guardant Health Inc:

* GUARDANT HEALTH ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* SAYS OFFERING 10.0 MILLION COMMON SHARES

* GUARDANT HEALTH - CO, SOFTBANK INVESTMENT ADVISERS EXPECT TO GRANT UNDERWRITER A 30-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO 1.5 MILLION ADDITIONAL SHARES OF STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: