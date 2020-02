BRIEF-Guardant Health Posts Quarterly Loss Per Share Of $0.27

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Guardant Health Inc:

* GUARDANT HEALTH REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES FULL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.27

* Q4 REVENUE $62.9 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $54.8 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.32 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE $275 MILLION TO $285 MILLION

* ANNOUNCED THAT ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, DEREK BERTOCCI, IS RETIRING DURING Q2 OF 2020

* NET LOSS IS EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $155.0 MILLION TO $160.0 MILLION IN 2020

* FY2020 REVENUE VIEW $273.8 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: