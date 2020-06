June 15 (Reuters) - Guardion Health Sciences Inc:

* GUARDION HEALTH SCIENCES NAMES DR. DAVID EVANS AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* GUARDION HEALTH SCIENCES INC - EVANS SUCCEEDS MICHAEL FAVISH

* GUARDION HEALTH SCIENCES INC - BOARD CONDUCTING EXTENSIVE SEARCH TO IDENTIFY NEXT CEO