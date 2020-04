April 20 (Reuters) - GUB Investment Trust GmbH & Co KgaA :

* GUB INVESTMENT TRUST GMBH & CO KGAA - NET PROFIT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020 WAS EUR 3.4 MILLION (FY 2019: EUR -3.1 MILLION).