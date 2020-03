March 12 (Reuters) - GUB INVESTMENT TRUST GMBH & CO KGAA :

* RESULT OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE 2020-2

* TOTAL OF 366,045 NEW SHARES WERE SUBSCRIBED BY 43 SHAREHOLDERS WITH TOTAL ISSUE AMOUNT OF EUR 3,294,405 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)