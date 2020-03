March 20 (Reuters) - GUB Investment Trust GmbH & Co KgaA:

* GUB INVESTMENT TRUST GMBH & CO KGAA - DISCONTINUES OPERATIONS DUE TO CORONA PANDEMIC

* GUB INVESTMENT TRUST GMBH & CO KGAA - REOPENING IS CURRENTLY NOT FORESEEABLE

* GUB INVESTMENT TRUST GMBH & CO KGAA - PUBLICATION DATE FOR SEMI-ANNUAL REPORT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 SUSPENDED