Oct 6 (Reuters) - GUB WAGNISKAPITAL GMBH & CO KGAA:

* FY NET PROFIT OF EUR 3.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 30.9 MILLION)

* FY PROCEEDS FROM INVESTMENTS AT EUR 1.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: 31 MILLION EUROS)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)