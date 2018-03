March 28 (Reuters) - GUBERNIJA AB:

* SAYS ON 27 MARCH 2017 BOARD OF AB “GUBERNIJA” AND GENERAL MANAGER VIJOLETA DUNAUSKIENE RESIGNED FROM OFFICE

* SAYS BEFORE RESIGNATION OF BOARD, IT ELECTED A NEW GENERAL MANAGER ALGIRDAS CIBURYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)