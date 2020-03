March 26 (Reuters) - GUD Holdings Ltd:

* EXPECTS UNCERTAINTY WILL IMPACT FY20 EBIT MAINLY THROUGH LOWER SALES

* WITHDRAWS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FY20 GUIDANCE IN AN ENVIRONMENT IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* NEW ZEALAND WATER PRODUCTS BUSINESS CATEGORISED AS AN ESSENTIAL BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)