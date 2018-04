April 26 (Reuters) - GUERBET SA:

* GUERBET ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF A NEW MICROSPHERE TECHNOLOGY TO STRENGTHEN ITS INTERVENTIONAL IMAGING RANGE

* THIS IS ONE OF TWO ACQUISITIONS PLANNED BY END OF THIS FINANCIAL YEAR

* GUERBET HAS MADE AN INITIAL PAYMENT OF EUR 3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)