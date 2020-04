BRIEF-Guerbet End-March Revenue Up At 199.2 Million Euros

April 23 (Reuters) - Guerbet SA:

* REVENUE TOTALED €199.2 MILLION AT MARCH 31, UP 1.0%, INCLUDING A FAVORABLE FOREX IMPACT OF €0.7 MILLION

* ACTIVITY AFFECTED BY COVID-19 CRISIS IN 2ND QUARTER

* APRIL EXPECTED TO BE DOWN CONSIDERABLY DUE TO THE COVID-19 CRISIS

* GROUP HAS A SOLID BALANCE SHEET AND SUFFICIENT BANK CREDIT LINES TO COVER ITS LIQUIDITY REQUIREMENTS EVEN IN AN ENVIRONMENT WITH LITTLE VISIBILITY

* EXPECTS SALES TO RECOVER DURING THE 2ND QUARTER AS THE LOCKDOWN IS GRADUALLY LIFTED

* CUT COSTS SUBSTANTIALLY WHILE KEEPING ALL PRODUCTION SITES OPERATIONAL WITH SUPPLY OF PRODUCTS, SOME OF WHICH ARE IDENTIFIED AS MEDICINAL PRODUCTS OF MAJOR THERAPEUTIC INTEREST