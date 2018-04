BRIEF-Guerbet Expects 2018 Revenue In-Line With 2017

April 18 (Reuters) - Guerbet SA:

* FOR 2018, EXPECTS REVENUE IN-LINE WITH 2017 AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES

* FOR 2018, EXPECTS EBITDA MARGIN DOWN BY C. 2 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF REVENUE COMPARED TO 2017

* FOR 2020, AND TAKING INTO ACCOUNT INTERNAL BOOST INITIATIVES ONLY, TARGETS REVENUE BETWEEN €850M AND €900M AT CER

* FOR 2020, AND TAKING INTO ACCOUNT INTERNAL BOOST INITIATIVES ONLY, TARGETS EBITDA MARGIN ABOVE 16.5%

* FOR 2023 TARGETS REVENUE OF AROUND C. €1.0 BILLION AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES AND AN EBITDA MARGIN ABOVE 20%

* TARGETS NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF C. €50M WITH ADDITIONAL ONE-OFF IMPACT OF C. €10M IN 2020 AND 2021

* TARGETS TO GENERATE €100M TO €150M OF REVENUE IN 2023 FROM COMPANIES ACQUIRED OVER 2018-2023 IN INTERVENTIONAL IMAGING

* EXTERNAL BOOST INITIATIVES TO BE ACHIEVED OVER 2018-2023 ARE TARGETED TO CONTRIBUTE AN ADDITIONAL €150M TO €250M OF REVENUE BY 2023

* GUERBET HAS IDENTIFIED PIPELINE OF REALISTIC TARGETS AND HAS AMBITION TO SIGN TWO ACQUISITIONS BEFORE END OF 2018

* EXTERNAL BOOST INITIATIVES TO BE ACHIEVED OVER 2018-2023 ARE TARGETED TO HAVE AN OVERALL POSITIVE IMPACT ON EBITDA MARGIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)