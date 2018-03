March 27 (Reuters) - GUERBET SA:

* FY EBITDA INCREASED BY 22.4% TO EUR 130 MILLION

* FY NET INCOME EUR 46.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 28.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.85 PER SHARE TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR FY ​

* NET INCOME UP 60% AT EUR 46.2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)