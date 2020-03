BRIEF-Guerbet FY Net Income Down At 37.3 Million Euros

March 24 (Reuters) - GUERBET SA:

* 2019 ANNUAL RESULTS

* FY NET INCOME EUR 37.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 46.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA OF €111.5 MILLION, INCREASING YEAR OVER YEAR ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS

* 2020 OUTLOOK: UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO MEASURES TAKEN TO COMBAT COVID-19 EPIDEMIC DESPITE A MINOR IMPACT ON GUERBET’S ACTIVITY OBSERVED TO DATE

* 2020: CONTINUATION OF THE VALUE-CREATION STRATEGY INITIATED BY THE GROUP

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GUERBET HAS SO FAR SEEN ONLY A MINOR IMPACT ON ITS ACTIVITY

* DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION OF €0.70 PER SHARE

* TO DATE, ALL OF GROUP’S PRODUCTION SITES AROUND THE WORLD ARE OPERATING NORMALLY, AND ALL DISTRIBUTION CENTRES ARE CONTINUING TO SHIP ORDERS TO ALL CUSTOMERS WHEREVER THEY ARE

* THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF €0.85 PER SHARE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS AT THE GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MAY 2020

* TO COMMUNICATE MORE PRECISELY ON ITS 2020 OUTLOOK AT A LATER STAGE WHEN THE GROUP HAS MORE VISIBILITY ON DURATION AND SCALE OF IMPLEMENTED MEASURE

* 2019 NET DEBT TOTALLED €296.5 MILLION INCLUDING IFRS 16 IMPACT (€279.2 MILLION EXCLUDING IFRS 16 IMPACT)

* OUTLOOK: REGARDLESS OF COVID-19 SITUATION, ANTICIPATES ITS REVENUE GROWTH TO BENEFIT FROM GOOD PERFORMANCE OF LIPIODOL, CONSUMABLES FOR CONTRAST AGENT INJECTIONS, DIGITAL SOLUTIONS AND AFTER-SALES SERVICES; GRADUAL ACCELERATION OF SALES OF ACCURATE MICROCATHETERS Source text: bit.ly/39jLxXk Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)