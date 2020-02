Feb 13 (Reuters) - GUERBET SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 816.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 789.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2019 OUTLOOK: GROUP EXPECTS AN EBITDA MARGIN OF AROUND 13.5%

* GROUP ALSO ANTICIPATES A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN CASH FLOW, LEADING TO A DECREASE IN NET DEBT OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 30 MILLION FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR