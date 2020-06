June 9 (Reuters) - GUERBET SA:

* NATIONAL MEDICAL PRODUCTS ADMINISTRATION APPROVES LIPIODOL® ULTRA-FLUID FOR TRANS-ARTERIAL CHEMOEMBOLIZATION OF INTERMEDIATE STAGE HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC) IN ADULT PATIENTS IN CHINA Source text: bit.ly/2Uq1CpM Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)