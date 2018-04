April 19 (Reuters) - Guess? Inc:

* GUESS?, INC. AND GUCCI ANNOUNCE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT

* GUESS INC - TERMS OF AGREEMENT REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL.

* GUESS - CO, GUCCI SIGNED AGREEMENT THAT WILL RESULT IN CONCLUSION OF ALL PENDING IP LITIGATIONS, TRADEMARK OFFICE MATTERS WORLDWIDE AMONG COS