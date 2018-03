BRIEF-Guess Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.62

March 21 (Reuters) - Guess Inc:

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q4 REVENUE $792.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $755.6 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.54 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* GUESS INC - RETAIL COMP SALES INCLUDING E-COMMERCE DECREASED 4% IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 5% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY IN QUARTER

* GUESS INC - ‍GAAP RESULTS FOR Q4 OF FISCAL 2018 INCLUDE IMPACT OF A $47.9 MILLION CHARGE RELATED TO TAX REFORM​

* GUESS INC - SEES Q1 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN U.S. DOLLARS INCREASE BETWEEN 11.0% AND 12.5%

* GUESS INC - SEES Q1 2019 OPERATING MARGIN DOWN 4.5 PERCENT TO DOWN 4.0 PCT‍​

* GUESS INC - SEES Q1 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY INCREASE BETWEEN 5.5% AND 7.0%

* GUESS INC - SEES Q1 2019 LOSS PER SHARE $0.27 TO $0.24

* GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 ‍CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN U.S. DOLLARS TO INCREASE BETWEEN 7.0% AND 8.0%​

* GUESS INC - SEES FY 2019 OPERATING MARGIN UP 4.0 PERCENT TO 4.5 PERCENT

* GUESS INC - SEES FY 2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.86 TO $0.98

* GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 ‍CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY TO INCREASE BETWEEN 5.0% AND 6.0%​

* FY2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.85, REVENUE VIEW $2.45 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: