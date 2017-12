Dec 20 (Reuters) - Guggenheim Partners Investment Management:

* GUGGENHEIM PARTNERS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ISSUES STATEMENT ON SANDRIDGE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF BONANZA CREEK

* ‍GUGGENHEIM PARTNERS SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE ALL SANDRIDGE SHARES UNDER MANAGEMENT AGAINST PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF BONANZA CREEK, ASSOCIATED SHARE ISSUANCE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)