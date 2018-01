Jan 9 (Reuters) - Guidewire Software Inc:

* GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC - ‍ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED​

* GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC - CFO RICHARD HART WILL TRANSITION TO A NEW ROLE OF CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER

* GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE - ‍CURTIS SMITH TO BECOME CFO EFFECTIVE IN EARLY MARCH 2018​

* GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES CFO TRANSITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: