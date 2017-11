Nov 30 (Reuters) - Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp :

* SAYS IT SELLS 99 PERCENT STAKE IN BIOTECH UNIT FOR 392.0 MILLION YUAN ($59.28 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Ahy30C Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6122 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)