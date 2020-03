BRIEF-Guillemot Corporation FY Recurring Operating Result Turns To Loss Of EUR 2.6 Mln

March 25 (Reuters) - Guillemot Corporation SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 60.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 81.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS EUR 6.4 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 12.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY RECURRING OPERATING LOSS EUR 2.6 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 6.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NOTES A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN ITS SECTOR OF E-COMMERCE DUE TO CLOSURE OF “PHYSICAL” STORES AND GROWTH IN SALES IN CHINA AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR

* IS PUTTING IN PLACE ALL THE MEANS TO ACHIEVE GOOD END-YEAR SALES

* IN CHINA, MAIN SUBCONTRACTORS POSTPONED RESUMPTION OF PRODUCTION; GROUP ESTIMATES IT WILL BE ABLE TO RETURN TO NORMAL CAPACITY BY END OF MAY