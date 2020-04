BRIEF-Guillemot Corporation Q1 Total Revenue Up At 13.4 Million Euros

April 30 (Reuters) - GUILLEMOT CORPORATION SA:

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 13.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, NET DEBT EXCLUDING MARKETABLE SECURITIES AMOUNTED TO € 10.7 MILLION

* COVID-19: GROUP ESTIMATES THAT IT CAN RETURN TO NORMAL CAPACITY BY THE END OF MAY

* COVID-19: IMPACT OF PRODUCTION LAG ON FIRST HALF TURNOVER IS ESTIMATED AT 3 MILLION EUROS

* COVID-19: GROUP IS UNABLE TO PROVIDE ANNUAL FORECASTS AT THIS STAGE