July 27 (Reuters) - GUILLEMOT CORPORATION SA:

* Q2 REVENUE EUR 15.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NOW EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH AND POSITIVE OPERATING INCOME FOR THE YEAR 2017