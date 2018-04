April 17 (Reuters) - Guinea Insurance PLC:

* Q1 ENDED MARCH 2018 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 1.9 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 31.6 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PREMIUM INCOME OF 268.1 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 141.7 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO

* NO DIVIDEND WAS PROPOSED OR PAID BY THE COMPANY FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2018