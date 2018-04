April 13 (Reuters) - Guinea Insurance PLC:

* FY ENDED DEC 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 237.8 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 176.2 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO

* FY NET PREMIUM INCOME OF 747 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 649.5 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO