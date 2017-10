July 18 (Reuters) - Guinea Insurance Plc

* Q1 gross premium written naira 270.9 million versus naira 290 million

* Q1 loss before taxation of 31.6 million naira versus profit of 38.9 million naira year ago

* Q1 gross premuim income naira 206.9 million versus naira 220.2 million

* Q1 net premuim income naira 141.8 million versus naira 158.6 million

* Says no dividend was proposed or paid by the company for the period ended March 31, 2017