July 18 (Reuters) - Guinea Insurance Plc:

* HY net premium income 361.9 million naira versus 301.1 million naira

* HY ended June 2017 profit before taxation of 109.8 million naira versus 53.4 million naira year ago

* No dividend was proposed or paid by the company for the period ended June 30, 2017