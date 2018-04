April 27 (Reuters) - Guinness Nigeria PLC:

* 9-MONTH PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 7.89 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 2.46 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH REVENUE OF 105.48 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 89.87 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO Source: bit.ly/2vR4lyO Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)