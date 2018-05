May 2 (Reuters) - Guinness Nigeria Plc:

* CEO PETER NDEGWA WILL BE STEPPING DOWN TO TAKE UP A NEW ROLE WITHIN DIAGEO PLC, GUINNESS NIGERIA’S PARENT COMPANY.

* MANAGING DIRECTOR OF META ABO BREWERY IN ETHIOPIA WILL TAKE OVER AS THE NEW CEO OF GUINNESS NIGERIA

* BAKER MAGUNDA, CURRENTLY MANAGING DIRECTOR OF META ABO BREWERY WILL TAKE OVER AS NEW CEO FOLLOWING PERIOD OF TRANSITION Source text : bit.ly/2HGK700